Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC Predictions: Sharks to taste first defeat of the season

Tusker FC will be travelling to Dandora Stadium to take on Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday. We've compiled our top predictions for this encounter.

+

Best Bets for Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC

Tusker FC to secure a second win in a row at odds of @1.94 at 1xBet meaning a 51,5% win probability.

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC, Over 1.5 goals @1.43 odds at 1xBet, meaning a 69,9% probability.

We are tipping Tusker FC to secure a 2-1 victory over visiting Kariobangi FC on Saturday afternoon.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tusker FC opened their campaign on high note, beating struggling Sofapaka 1-0 courtesy of Chris Erambo’s second half solitary goal. Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks shared spoils with KCB as the pair settled for a goalless draw.

The Brewers are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, winning five while settling for a single draw. The only game Tusker dropped points in those six is when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nairobi City Stars.

Meanwhile Kariobangi Sharks have picked only two wins in their last six games, drawing thrice and losing to Ulinzi Stars. Last season, these two teams met twice in the domestic league, with Tusker forcing a 1-1 draw before losing 3-2 to Kariobangi Sharks in the reverse fixture.

Tusker FC to extend their unbeaten run

Kariobangi Sharks are yet to rediscover their form while Tusker seem to be already running with early wins this campaign. Sharks haven’t been doing well at home as they’ve lost one of their last two encounters while last season Tusker were undefeated in their last four games.

Under Robert Matano, they registered three away wins while settling for a single draw with Nairobi City Stars.

Tusker FC to secure a second win in a row at odds of @1.94 at 1xBet

No clean sheet for Tusker against Kariobangi Sharks

Tusker FC and Kariobangi Sharks are unlikely to keep a clean sheet ahead of their weekend clash as per their record. In the last four matches between the two teams, a clean sheet has been kept just once. This is way back in 2023 as Tusker managed to beat Sharks 1-0 away from home.

Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - Yes @2.04 odds on 1xBet.

Goals, Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker FC to produce at least 2

When Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker FC meet, both teams are not afraid of scoring as none of their matches in the last six matches has ended without a goal. At least two goals have been produced in four of their last six games in all competitions.

We are backing a Both Teams To Score market in this encounter.