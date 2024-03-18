22Bet Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on 22Bet?

Without deposit funds in your 22Bet account, you actually cannot bet, cannot claim welcome bonus offers, and cannot play at all.

How to Deposit on 22Bet Kenya?

Kenyan players can deposit on 22Bet using simple payment methods. The payment methods available include M-PESA and Airtel, and customers may use them to fund their accounts quickly.

If you do not know how to deposit at 22Bet, do not worry; we are here to help you. We have tested every step.

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision before making a deposit. So read on to see a complete step-by-step guide on how to make your first deposit at 22Bet.

How to Deposit Money on 22Bet Using M-PESA?

You will need to select M-PESA from the available 22Bet payment methods and complete the simple steps as follows.

Visit the official 22Bet webpage and log in. You can complete the 22Bet registration process if you don't have an account. Log in and find the deposit option, which you can find in the top-right corner of the 22Bet platform. Press the deposit button to start your deposit process. You will be redirected to their deposit page. This page will open a list of all deposit methods. Choose the options M-PESA. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and then enter your phone number. Enter your phone number and click on "confirm" to complete the transaction. You will get an OTP code on your phone; enter the code to confirm your payment. After a successful deposit, you can start betting on your preferred sporting events. New players can claim the welcome bonus when making their first deposit.

How to Deposit Money on 22Bet Using M-PESA Pay Bill?

22Bet has provided a paybill number to M-PESA users to ease the deposit process. To deposit funds into your 22Bet using the pay bill, follow the steps below;

Open the M-PESA menu on your phone. Click on Lipa na M-PESA, Paybill. Enter paybill. Enter the Paybill number which is Kenya is 7325515. Enter the 22Bet as the account number. Enter the deposit amount. Note that the minimum deposit is 100 KES. Enter your M-PESA PIN and click Submit to confirm the transaction. The money will be credited to your 22Bet account instantly. Now, you can start placing your bets at 22Bet.

How to Deposit Money on 22Bet Using Airtel Money?

If you don't want to deposit using the Airtel Till number, you can do so online on the 22Bet website.

Below are the steps to go through if you want to transfer money on the platform via Airtel Money. Let's check out how to do it.

Visit 22Bet betting site Navigate to the deposits section Select Airtel Money as your preferred payment option; Enter the amount you want to deposit and click confirm; The confirmation prompt will be sent to your mobile phone, requiring you to key in your PIN. Enter the pop-up code to confirm.

What Are the 22Bet Deposit Methods?

In order to give the customers a great choice, the 22Bet platform offers some of the famous payment methods that are really popular in Kenya. From our research, we found that M-PESA and Airtel Money are accepted here.

M-PESA

M-PESA is one of the most used payment methods that every Kenyan is aware of. M-PESA Paybill is safe, fast, and convenient.

When you make a 22Bet withdrawal and deposit using M-PESA, your account is credited instantly. Also, if you don't want to disclose your financial details on a betting site, the M-PESA option is the way to go.

Airtel Money

Airtel Mobile Money takes position two as the second most popular mobile money in Kenya after M-PESA. It allows 22Bet Kenyan bettors to pay online. 22Bet has also offered an Airtel Till number to make payment more accessible for those who don't want to pay online.

Many customers prefer Airtel Money because of its convenience, safety, and significantly low transaction charges. To deposit using Airtel Money, you need at least 10 KES and 150,000 KES at most.

Payment Methods Pros Cons M-PESA Fast transactions Not available with some operators Airtel Money Convenient; no need to have a bank account Low transaction limitations

What Is the 22Bet Paybill Number in Kenya?

The 22Bet paybill number allows punters to deposit funds in their 22Bet accounts using their mobile phones.

22Bet's paybill and account number is 7325515. This is the number you need to use to make deposits to your 22Bet account via M-PESA.

Make sure that you have entered this number correctly when making deposits. Otherwise, it won't be successful.

What Are the 22Bet Deposit Features?

The table below shows the available payment methods you can use to deposit money in your 22Bet Kenya. The table gives you the highlights of the minimum and the maximum to deposit, the time it takes for money to hit your account, and the charges you'll incur.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Time Fees M-PESA 10 150,000 KES Instant None Airtel Money 10 150,000 KES Instant None

22Bet Deposit Kenya FAQ

In this section we have answered some of the most asked questions about the 22Bet deposit. Here, most of the questions have been answered.

If you have any other query not listed here, please contact the 22Bet customer care team, and they will answer you promptly.

Is it safe to deposit money on 22Bet?

In general, we found that 22Bet offers a safe betting environment. Apart from offering the most trusted payment methods, 22Bet uses industry-standard security and encryption to protect customers' data.

Can I deposit funds into my 22Bet account using a currency other than the Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

Yes, 22Bet accepts other currencies for Kenyans, including USD and EUR. You can select the currency you prefer when registering your 22Bet account.

What are the deposit limits on 22Bet?

22Bet has set the limits for depositing funds in your account. Our 22Bet review found that the minimum deposit you can deposit at a 22Bet account is 10 Kenyan Shillings. And the maximum amount is 150,000 KES.

Why is my deposit not reflected in the 22Bet account?

The analysis we made found that your deposit may not reflect on your 22Bet account due to various reasons. It may be because of a server error, a weak internet connection, a system delay by the financial institution, etc.

Also, there may be irregularities in the transfer; for example, the deposit has been sent from a suspicious origin. 22Bet can refuse deposits if they suspect a payment from a third-party account for security concerns.

What to do if my deposit is not reflected in the 22Bet account?

The first thing to do is to make sure that you have good internet connectivity before trying to access your 22Bet account in Kenya. You can reconnect and see if the money will reflect.

Also, make sure that the payment method you choose is compatible with your account and meets the requirements. Our experts recommend you to contact the customer support team if you experience the problem further.