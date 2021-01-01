Juventus working on new contract for Cuadrado amid talk of Premier League interest

The experienced Colombian, who has been with the Bianconeri since 2015, is approaching the final year of his current deal

Juventus are working on a new contract for Juan Cuadrado, Goal has learned, with the experienced Colombian approaching the final 12 months of his current deal.

The versatile South American has been with the Bianconeri since completing an initial loan switch from Chelsea in the summer of 2015.

He has taken in over 220 appearances for the Serie A heavyweights and remains a useful part of their plans despite now being 34 years of age.

Why are Juve keen to do another deal?

Cuadrado remains a vital source of assists for Juve, with 10 recorded in the Italian top-flight this season.

He has teed up 17 efforts across all competitions, while registering two goals of his own.

The Bianconeri view him as an important asset in their immediate future, with much change being mooted in Turin on and off the field.

Efforts are being made to tie Cuadrado down on a deal that will extend his stay with the club through to 2023.

Ability to fill in at full-back or as a winger has further underlined his value to the collective cause, with Andrea Pirlo finding a regular role for him.

The bigger picture

There has been talk of interest from afar as Cuadrado approaches the final year of his contract.

Everton are among those said to be keen on taking a proven performer back to the Premier League, with Carlo Ancelotti keeping a close eye on events at his former club.

Cuadrado has also stated in the past that he would like to return to his roots at some stage, although those plans continue to be shelved.

Article continues below

He told ESPN back in March 2020, shortly after committing to his last two-and-a-half-year deal: "I thought about going back to Independiente de Medellin. But maybe it will happen later."

Cuadrado has been unable to help Juve to another Serie A title this season, with five successes already under his belt, but did bag a brace in a vital 3-2 win over Inter that has kept top-four hopes alive and played the full 90 minutes in victory over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

Further reading