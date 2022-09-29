How to watch 2022-23 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Arsenal host Tottenham in a North London derby clash to kick off Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League on Saturday.
Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield besides Chelsea against Crystal Palace are also on Saturday, with the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday.
In a bottom of the table clash, Leicester City face Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 Premier League action in India:
Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
Premier League fixtures
Matchday 9
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Oct 1
5pm
Arsenal vs Tottenham*1
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Oct 1
7:30pm
Liverpool vs Brighton*2
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Oct 1
7:30pm
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
Oct 1
7:30pm
Fulham vs Newcastle
Disney+ Hotstar
Oct 1
7:30pm
Southampton vs Everton
Disney+ Hotstar
Oct 1
7:30pm
Bournemouth vs Brentford
Disney+ Hotstar
Oct 1
10pm
West Ham vs Wolves
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Oct 2
6:30pm
Man City vs Man Utd*2
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Oct 2
9pm
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Oct 4
12:30am
Leicester City vs Nottm Forrest
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
*All Premier League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.
*1 Also on Star Sports 3 / 1 Tamil / 1 Bangla.
*2 Also on Star Sports 3 / 1 Bangla.
Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22
Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.
Merseyside derby
- September 3, 2022 - Everton 0-0 Liverpool
- February 11, 2023 - Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester derby
- October 2, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd
- January 14, 2023 - Man Utd vs Man City
North-west derby
- August 23, 2022 - Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
- March 4, 2023 - Liverpool vs Man Utd
North London derby
- October 1, 2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham
- January 14, 2024 - Tottenham vs Arsenal