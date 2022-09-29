How to watch 2022-23 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the English top tier football league...

Arsenal host Tottenham in a North London derby clash to kick off Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield besides Chelsea against Crystal Palace are also on Saturday, with the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday.

In a bottom of the table clash, Leicester City face Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 Premier League action in India:

Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 9

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Oct 1 5pm Arsenal vs Tottenham*1 Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Oct 1 7:30pm Liverpool vs Brighton*2 Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Oct 1 7:30pm Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Oct 1 7:30pm Fulham vs Newcastle Disney+ Hotstar Oct 1 7:30pm Southampton vs Everton Disney+ Hotstar Oct 1 7:30pm Bournemouth vs Brentford Disney+ Hotstar Oct 1 10pm West Ham vs Wolves Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Oct 2 6:30pm Man City vs Man Utd*2 Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Oct 2 9pm Leeds United vs Aston Villa Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Oct 4 12:30am Leicester City vs Nottm Forrest Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

*All Premier League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.

*1 Also on Star Sports 3 / 1 Tamil / 1 Bangla.

*2 Also on Star Sports 3 / 1 Bangla.

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

September 3, 2022 - Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool February 11, 2023 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

October 2, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd

January 14, 2023 - Man Utd vs Man City

North-west derby

August 23, 2022 - Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Liverpool March 4, 2023 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

October 1, 2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham

January 14, 2024 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

