How to watch 2022-23 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the English top tier football league...

Arsenal host Tottenham in a North London derby clash to kick off Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield besides Chelsea against Crystal Palace are also on Saturday, with the Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday.

In a bottom of the table clash, Leicester City face Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 Premier League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 9

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Oct 1

5pm

Arsenal vs Tottenham*1

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Oct 1

7:30pm

Liverpool vs Brighton*2

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Oct 1

7:30pm

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD

Oct 1

7:30pm

Fulham vs Newcastle

Disney+ Hotstar

Oct 1

7:30pm

Southampton vs Everton

Disney+ Hotstar

Oct 1

7:30pm

Bournemouth vs Brentford

Disney+ Hotstar

Oct 1

10pm

West Ham vs Wolves

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Oct 2

6:30pm

Man City vs Man Utd*2

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Oct 2

9pm

Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Oct 4

12:30am

Leicester City vs Nottm Forrest

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

*All Premier League games can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar/JioTV.

*1 Also on Star Sports 3 / 1 Tamil / 1 Bangla.

*2 Also on Star Sports 3 / 1 Bangla.

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

  • September 3, 2022 - Everton 0-0 Liverpool
  • February 11, 2023 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

  • October 2, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd
  • January 14, 2023 - Man Utd vs Man City

North-west derby

  • August 23, 2022 - Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
  • March 4, 2023 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

  • October 1, 2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham
  • January 14, 2024 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

