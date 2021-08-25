Solskjaer plays down hopes of Man Utd making more signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United are unlikely to make further additions in the summer transfer window although did confess that "you never know in the world of football".
In an interview with VG, Solskjaer said: "I don't think much is going to happen. If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football.
"But we've had a very good window. I am happy with what we've done."
