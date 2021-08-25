Solskjaer plays down hopes of Man Utd making more signings

The Red Devils have already acquired the likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, with their Norwegian boss not anticipating further new arrivals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United are unlikely to make further additions in the summer transfer window although did confess that "you never know in the world of football".

What's been said?

In an interview with VG, Solskjaer said: "I don't think much is going to happen. If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football.

"But we've had a very good window. I am happy with what we've done."

More follows...