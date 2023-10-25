Stoke City vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will take on a struggling Stoke City side in a Championship fixture at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.

Leeds are third in the league standings with 22 points from 12 matches, 11 points behind leaders Leicester. They have won their last three league games in a row and will be confident of extending that run.

It shouldn't be too difficult, considering the form of Stoke City. They are 20th in the standings, but they picked up only their fourth win of the season in their most recent outing against Sunderland.

Stoke vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: bet365 Stadium

The game between Stoke City and Leeds United will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Stoke vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Stoke team news

Stoke City will still be missing several key players for Wednesday's match. Defender Ben Wilmot, midfielder Lewis Baker, and attacker Tyrese Campbell are all sidelined.

Enda Stevens, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ryan Mmaee, Andre Vidigal, and Lynden Gooch are all set to return to contention after previous injuries.

Stoke City predicted XI: Travers; Hoever, Rose, McNally, Stevens; Pearson, Laurent; Haksabanovic, Johnson, Vidigal; Mmaee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Travers, Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu Defenders: Gooch, Stevens, Rose, Hoever, McNally, Tchamadeu, Clark Midfielders: Pearson, Burger, Vidigal, Johnson, Thompson, Junho, Laurent Forwards: Gayle, Wesley, Mmaee, Haksabanovic, Jojic, Léris

Leeds team news

Leeds have also had some of their injury concerns ease in recent weeks. Defenders Junior Firpo and Djed Spence, along with Stuart Dallas are the only remaining absentees for their trip to Stoke.

Daniel Farke might consider making some squad rotations due to their depth, and Patrick Bamford could potentially start up front.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; Gnonto, Piroe, Anthony; Bamford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Hjelde, Byram, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Kamara, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, James, Anthony, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2020 Leeds United 5 - 0 Stoke City Championship August 2019 Leeds United 2 - 2 (P) Stoke City League Cup August 2019 Stoke City 0 - 3 Leeds United Championship January 2019 Stoke City 2 - 1 Leeds United Championship August 2018 Leeds United 3 - 1 Stoke City Championship

