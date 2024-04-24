Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are battling for a spot in Europe next season when they take on Crystal Palace in Wednesday's Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

The visitors will be looking to keep up the momentum after Eddie Howe's men picked up back-to-back wins over Fulham and Tottenham.

On the other hand, despite recording recent victories against Liverpool and West Ham, the Eagles are yet to secure themselves from the drop zone.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, April 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Adam Wharton sustained a knock to his knee in Sunday's 5-2 win over West Ham but the midfielder is expected to be available for selection for Newcastle's trip.

As Palace boss Oliver Glasner would be likely to stick to the winning XI, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma, Marc Guehi and Matheus Franca are set to remain sidelined through injuries.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Ahamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Riedewald, Wharton, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Newcastle United team news

Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock will be pushing for their comebacks as the Magpies enjoyed an extended break following the 4-0 win over Spurs on April 13.

However, there will be no changes in terms of the long-term absentees in Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, while Sandro Tonali continues to serve his ban.

Howe could continue with Emil Krafth at centre-back against Palace.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 Newcastle United 4-0 Crystal Palace Premier League January 21, 2023 Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League November 9, 2022 Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 P) Crystal Palace Carabao Cup September 3, 2022 Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace Premier League April 20, 2022 Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League

