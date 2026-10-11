Germany boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered a stern message regarding the international future of Club Brugge starlet Nicolo Tresoldi. Speaking during a high-profile scouting mission, the former Liverpool manager insisted that the DFB will not beg players to represent the national team despite a looming battle with Italy for the striker's allegiance.
Former Napoli manager Rafa Benitez has offered a fascinating assessment of Italian football, claiming the nation still produces incredible talent despite their recent severe struggles in European competitions. However, he firmly insists that Serie A teams have completely lost their historic and dominant ability to defend efficiently at the highest level today.
The medical department of the Italian national team has moved to clarify their protocols following public criticism from Como head coach Cesc Fabregas. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder expressed his frustration after Moise Kean returned from international duty with a fitness issue that could have been avoided.
Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi has revealed why he turned down a senior call-up from Jurgen Klopp as his international tug-of-war continues. The 22-year-old forward admitted he remains completely split between representing Germany or Italy, with both Klopp and Azzurri chief Roberto Mancini personally pitching for his allegiance.