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Ribadesella CF

Ribadesella CF Overview

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Klopp issues warning over Tresoldi decision

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered a stern message regarding the international future of Club Brugge starlet Nicolo Tresoldi. Speaking during a high-profile scouting mission, the former Liverpool manager insisted that the DFB will not beg players to represent the national team despite a looming battle with Italy for the striker's allegiance.

N. TresoldiJ. Klopp
Como 1907 v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27

Italy doctor hits back at Fabregas over Kean

The medical department of the Italian national team has moved to clarify their protocols following public criticism from Como head coach Cesc Fabregas. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder expressed his frustration after Moise Kean returned from international duty with a fitness issue that could have been avoided.

C. FabregasM. Kean
imago-sport-1083999055.jpg

Tresoldi opens up on rejecting Klopp amid Germany-Italy dilemma

Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi has revealed why he turned down a senior call-up from Jurgen Klopp as his international tug-of-war continues. The 22-year-old forward admitted he remains completely split between representing Germany or Italy, with both Klopp and Azzurri chief Roberto Mancini personally pitching for his allegiance.

N. TresoldiGermany U21
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October 2026
Copa del Rey
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RIB
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SAN
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Oliveirense crestOliveirense62317709
D
W
L
W
D
4Mafra crestMafra622211748
D
L
W
L
D
5Louletano crestLouletano621378-17
L
L
W
W
L
6Santarem crestSantarem6213610-47
W
W
L
L
D
7Caldas crestCaldas621369-37
L
W
W
L
D
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Betting spotlight

Bournemouth vs AC Milan predictions: Rossoneri to hold the Cherries
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