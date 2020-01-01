What is Jack Grealish's net worth & how much does the Aston Villa star earn?

The Birmingham native has attracted something of a cult following, with his distinctive hair-cut and low-hanging socks, but what's he worth?

Jack Grealish is considered one of the brightest English talents playing in the Premier League and has been tipped for the top for quite some time.

Already an hero, Grealish currently dons the captain's armband at Villa Park, and is now one of the biggest earners at the club, having played a key role in their promotion to the top division.

More teams

With his star expected to rise even further, Goal takes a look at Grealish's net worth, how much he earns and more.

Contents

Net worth: £1m Source of wealth: Football & endorsement deals Date of Birth: September 10, 1985 Country of birth:

What is Jack Grealish's net worth?

Grealish's net worth is not widely known, but it is likely to be in the region of £0.5-1 million considering that he has only recently begun to earn big-money contracts.

However, the midfielder has been linked with , among others, and any move away from Aston Villa would see him sign even more lucrative contracts, both on and off the field. In such an event, his net worth would rise considerably.

Understandably, Grealish's net worth is relatively miniscule in comparison to superstars of the game such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, or even some of his peers in the Premier League.

Return to top

How much does Jack Grealish earn?

Grealish is reported to earn £100,000 ($130k) a week at Aston Villa, with the Daily Mirror reporting that he benefited from a promotion clause in the contract he signed with the club in 2018.

The midfielder had previously doubled his salary from £20,000 a week to around £50,000 a week when he signed a fresh five-year deal in 2018.

A weekly salary of £100,000 a week would mean that Grealish now rakes in over £5 million ($6.5m) a year.

In addition to his base weekly salary, Grealish, like most footballers, will also benefit from a range of bonuses, including rewards for appearances, milestones, goals and so on.

Return to top

What sponsorship deals does Jack Grealish have?

Grealish has a number of endorsement deals, including partnerships with Nike and EA Sports.

As a Nike athlete, Grealish is one of the brand's more prominent faces in the Premier League and among the perks is receiving the latest football boots.

The idea, of course, is for the player to wear the latest boots, showcasing the brand's new styles, so Grealish's preference for wearing the same pair of boots naturally causes a problem in that regard.

Having worn a pair of Nike Hypervenom boots until they were ripped and torn, he finally got a new pair when Aston Villa were promoted to the Premier League.

EA Sports team up with a lot of professional football players and make an effort to get those who play their FIFA games on board to help with promotion.

Return to top

What charity work does Jack Grealish do?

Grealish has made an effort to get involved with plenty of charitable endeavours during his time at Aston Villa, taking part in a number of the Aston Villa Foundation's campaigns.

Along with Villa supporters, Grealish contributed to a push to raise money for a powerchair for a disabled fan to help him become more independent.

The power of @AVFCOfficial fans 🙌#AVFC supporters raised over £8,000 to buy Ryan Epps his first powerchair, helping him to become more independent.



On Saturday, we invited him to Villa Park to meet the player who contributed to his new chair, @JackGrealish1.#PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/VLsF2mP3ms — Aston Villa Foundation (@AVFCFoundation) August 21, 2019

Grealish has helped to raise awareness for the blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia and was happy to visit the home of a patient, giving them a gift of an Aston Villa shirt as well as playing FIFA with them.

As captain of Aston Villa, he is often dispatched on hospital visits, where he represents the club and attempts to brighten up people's days with gifts.

He is also an ambassador for Saving Lives, which is a charity which aims to combat the stigma of testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Return to top

How many social media followers does Jack Grealish have?

Jack Grealish has roughly one million followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at the time of writing.

The player's most popular platform - and the one he appears to use most - is Instagram, which has over 600,000 followers.

Grealish's Twitter page follows, with over a quarter of a million followers and his Facebook page lags behind with just over 90,000 followers.

His Instagram and Twitter handles are @JackGrealish and his official Facebook page is called @JackGrealishOfficial.

Like pretty much all footballers in the era of social media, Grealish shares professional photographs of himself in match action and training, with some holiday snaps mixed in.

As well as sharing the occasional candid behind-the-scenes picture, his social media channels are used to promote the work of his sponsors and any endorsements he has.

Return to top