Dynamo de Soula نظرة عامة

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Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27

Neville 'surprised' as Man Utd stick with Carrick

Gary Neville has admitted he is stunned by Manchester United's decision to retain Michael Carrick as manager following a disastrous run of form. Despite intense pressure after a heavy home defeat, the club legend will remain in the dugout for this weekend's pivotal Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

M. CarrickG. Neville
Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27

Gerrard blasts 'not good enough' Man Utd stars

Steven Gerrard has brutally criticised six Manchester United players, claiming they are no longer good enough to represent the historic club. The Liverpool legend spoke out following the Red Devils' humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, which has left manager Michael Carrick fighting for his job.

Premier LeagueS. Gerrard
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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