Dynamo de Soula نظرة عامة

Gary Neville has admitted he is stunned by Manchester United's decision to retain Michael Carrick as manager following a disastrous run of form. Despite intense pressure after a heavy home defeat, the club legend will remain in the dugout for this weekend's pivotal Premier League meeting with Chelsea.
Steven Gerrard has brutally criticised six Manchester United players, claiming they are no longer good enough to represent the historic club. The Liverpool legend spoke out following the Red Devils' humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, which has left manager Michael Carrick fighting for his job.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has sparked controversy by suggesting he may no longer care about the club's current plight under Michael Carrick. The Portuguese playmaker was a high-profile omission from the starting lineup during the Red Devils' humiliating defeat to Bournemouth, leading to a cryptic social media reaction.