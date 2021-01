[GOAL 네트워크] '150골' 루카쿠, 맨유 시절과 무엇이 달라졌나

24% - Romelu Lukaku has scored with 24% of his shots at @Inter in Serie A since 2019-20; a better rate than at any other club during his senior career. Redemption. With only two goals needed to reach 150 in the top five Euro Leagues, we assess Lukaku's qualities. 검지로 아래를 가리키는 손등 https://twitter.com/OptaPaolo/status/1354459622778798081/photo/1