‘하키미 영입’ 인테르, 확실한 날개 달았다

Achraf Hakimi is the only full-back/wing-back in Europe's top five leagues + Eredivisie + Primeira Liga to reach double figures for open play assists so far this season. ❍ 33 games ❍ 10 assists ❍ 5 goals Antonio Conte has just signed the perfect player. 하트 모양 눈을 한 웃는 표정 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1278714791591391233/photo/1