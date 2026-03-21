Blooming Descripción general

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NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 50 teenage wonderkids in football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Vicky Lopez in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNL. Yamal
Arsenal FC v FC Kairat Almaty - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8

PL clubs discover potential UCL last-16 opponents

A total of five Premier League clubs secured automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City all finishing in the top eight while Newcastle United missed out. The Magpies must now navigate a treacherous play-off round alongside giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after a chaotic final matchday.

Champions LeagueArsenal
Fernandez - Van Dijk - Haaland - UCL permutations

What Premier League clubs need to qualify for UCL knockout stage

The final round of league phase fixtures in the 2025-26 Champions League is finally upon us, and it promises to be the most dramatic yet. Only table toppers Arsenal and Bayern Munich have already secured automatic qualification for the round of 16, with the former boasting a 100 percent record through their first seven games, while just four clubs have been eliminated so far: Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Villarreal and Kairat.

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April 2026
Copa Sudamericana
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Posiciones

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PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
3The Strongest crestThe Strongest30211877473064
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4San Antonio Bulo Bulo crestSan Antonio Bulo Bulo30137106254846
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5Blooming crestBlooming30144125356-346
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6Independiente Petrolero crestIndependiente Petrolero30136115657-145
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7Nacional Potosi crestNacional Potosi301271151411043
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Scommesse in primo piano

4 quote di valore per le finali dei play-off Mondiali di questa settimana
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Preguntas frecuentes

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.  

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 31 at 8 pm (GMT). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted a number of games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The one and only previous UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Allianz Arena was the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Despite having a strong home backing, Bayern failed to land the prize as Chelsea led by Roberto Di Matteo would come out on top after a nailbiting penalty shootout.

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