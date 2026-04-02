The outright odds highlight the chances of every team that will be in North America this summer. Aside from the World Cup 2026 favourites, the potential surprise packages will also be covered. We’ll finish with some practical betting tips for the tournament.

Latest World Cup 2026 winner odds: Top favourites

The odds for who will win World Cup 2026 will move frequently in the weeks before the tournament. Injuries, final squad selections and friendly performances could all lead to slight shifts. Different bookmakers may also show different prices. Bettors should always check the current odds with licensed operators in their countries.

Team Odds Implied probability Notes Spain 5.90 ~18% In-form, recent Euro win France 7.70 ~14% Consistent contender England 6.90 ~13% Deep squad, semi-finalist Argentina 9.50 ~11% Titleholder Brazil 8.90 ~10% Young core, historic power Portugal 9.90 ~9% Attacking options Germany 13.70 ~7% Improved defence Netherlands 22.00 ~4% Value outsider

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Analysing the main World Cup 2026 contenders

The 2026 World Cup winner odds are influenced by several factors. Pre-tournament form and squad quality are among the most significant. Historical performance can also have an impact on prices.

Spain

Nearly two years have passed since Spain swept to Euro 2024 glory. They were comfortably the best team at that tournament, beating four former world champions en route to the title.

Luis de la Fuente’s side have played 18 matches since then, and they haven’t lost in regulation time.

The European champions are arguably a stronger team today than they were two years ago. Lamine Yamal has matured and is enjoying his best campaign yet, with 32 goal contributions across La Liga and the Champions League. They also have a more convincing striker now, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring eight goals in seven internationals this season.

There is depth across the pitch, particularly in midfield where Martin Zubimendi and Rodri are competing for one place. The most obvious doubts are the central defence, and the poor form of Nico Williams in an injury-ravaged season. Overall, Spain are worthy of their status as World Cup favourites.

England

England endured a miserable March international break. A 1-1 draw with Uruguay and 1-0 defeat to Japan in home friendlies saw no players truly advance their cause. The momentum that had been building under Thomas Tuchel in the autumn has also now been halted.

While those results will hardly define England’s year, they did serve to highlight a few problem areas. One glaring weakness is the lack of back-up options for Harry Kane, who will struggle to play every minute this summer. An out-of-form Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are unconvincing alternatives.

The Three Lions are well blessed in terms of options for the number 10 role. Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are all capable of lighting up the World Cup. Declan Rice’s fine form for Arsenal is another major positive.

However, having not won a major trophy in 60 years, it’s hard to fancy England at their current price.

France

Friendlies against Brazil and Colombia in the United States produced two wins and five goals for France. That was despite Didier Deschamps making 11 changes ahead of the second game.

Depth will be key in what will be the longest World Cup ever. The potential for sweltering conditions in North America suggests the number of each team’s substitutes will be vital.

In attacking areas, no team can rival France’s options. They have Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise among their starters, two of the star performers in Europe this term. Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele and Hugo Ekitike completed a star-studded attacking quartet against Brazil. The likes of Desire Doue and Marcus Thuram will provide the depth.

Having reached back-to-back World Cup finals, France are impossible to overlook. They’ll be strong candidates again, and appear to offer value with an implied win probability of 14.3%.

Argentina

Heading into the 2026 World Cup as the reigning champions, Argentina are hoping a 38-year-old Leo Messi can still deliver. He remains the focal point of a team that breezed through qualification in South America, winning 67% of their matches.

With Lionel Scaloni still in charge, their approach has not radically changed since Qatar. Argentina won two shootouts in that competition, and can also still count on Emiliano Martinez when it comes to penalties. With the exception of Angel Di Maria, all of the players that started the 2022 final should be involved this summer.

That gives them an advantage in terms of continuity, with this being a very well-drilled team unit. However, Messi is not the only ageing regular. The likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico and Rodrigo De Paul are also in their 30s and in decline. With few young talents emerging, Argentina will struggle to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their crown.

World Cup 2026 dark horses and long‑shot candidates

Most major tournaments see a dark horse emerge as surprise contenders. The term refers to teams that don’t feature among the favourites, but have the potential to challenge. With fewer backers than the top nations, betting on dark horses to reach the last four can often provide better value.

Norway – outsider at around 25.00

Having not qualified for a major tournament since 2000, Norway are not considered among the outright favourites for World Cup 2026.

However, after a stunning qualifying campaign that saw them score seven times against Italy, Stale Solbakken’s side have momentum. They have arguably the most clinical finisher in the world in the shape of Erling Haaland. If he fires, Norway could be good value to reach the last eight, or even the last four.

Belgium – outsider at around 40.00

Belgium have featured higher up in the World Cup outright odds at recent tournaments. The sense that their golden generation is past its prime doesn’t hold this time around.

However, they do have some emerging talents, such as Jeremy Doku. More experienced players including Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans are also still capable of performing at a high level. With much less pressure in 2026, they could offer value as an outside bet.

Colombia – outsider at around 50.00

A lack of quality in some areas helps explain why Colombia are not among the favourites. They’ve also never made it past the quarter-final stage at a World Cup.

However, they have an experienced squad, and can take confidence from their run to the 2024 Copa America final. They can count on many attacking talents, including Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez. Colombia seem to offer value to at least match their best-ever World Cup showing in this tournament.

England’s chances to win the World Cup 2026

1966 remains the only time England have won the World Cup. Since then, fourth-place finishes in 1990 and 2018 are as good as it has got for the Three Lions. A quarter-final exit to France in 2022 was the worst of their four major tournament showings under Gareth Southgate’s leadership.

Tuchel is keen to build a clearer tactical approach, with even Bellingham no longer a guaranteed starter. That’s partly thanks to the impressive depth that England have in attacking areas. The likes of Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze have big roles as impact subs.

The Three Lions are definite contenders to win the 2026 World Cup. Several factors could work against England, however. With hot conditions guaranteed, it’s questionable whether Tuchel’s high-intensity style is a practical approach. Doubts about how the defence might cope against elite opponents also suggest they don’t offer value to win the tournament outright.

How to bet on World Cup 2026 winner odds wisely

Bettors should remember that punts in outright markets can tie up funds for months. The World Cup winner will not be known until the final in New Jersey in July. Planning is therefore required when deciding when to bet on such markets.

Understand the new format for the 2026 World Cup, which will involve an extra knockout round.

Don’t overreact to early results: Spain and Argentina are recent champions who lost their first games, and there is less potential for shock group-stage exits with 32 teams advancing.

Do consider potential knockout paths, which will have a bigger impact on the World Cup winner odds.

Consider backing at least two or three teams at different odds to spread risk in the World Cup 2026 winner market.

Use related markets such as “to reach semi‑final” or “stage of elimination” when backing teams you view as potential dark horses.

Track injuries, as many nations have one or two key players who are pivotal to their chances.

Plan an exit strategy: if your team reaches the quarter‑finals or semi‑finals at short odds, consider hedging bets or backing a strong opponent to lock in profit.

Avoid overreacting to friendly results, when many managers may be experimenting with tactics or giving fringe players opportunities.

World Cup 2026 winner betting FAQs

Which pre-tournament events will have an impact on the World Cup 2026 winner odds?

Following the recent friendlies, most teams will now play no more than one or two warm-up matches before the World Cup kicks off. There could be slight shifts in the market after those games. However, injuries to key players will have a bigger impact. For example, England’s odds would lengthen considerably were Kane to be ruled out.

How many teams should I bet on to win the 2026 World Cup?

With a record 48 teams taking part at this World Cup, picking the winner will not be easy. Hedging your bets and backing at least two or three teams may be the smart play. Using each-way or “to reach semi-final” markets can also help to reduce the chance of no returns.

Is it better to back the favourites or pick dark horses in the winner market?

There have been surprise winners at the Euros, such as Denmark and Greece. However, the World Cup tends to be won by one of the favourites. Only eight teams have ever won it. Therefore, it’s advisable to consider other markets when backing dark horses.

How will the group stage impact the winner odds?

Three teams will advance from most groups at the 2026 World Cup. That makes it unlikely that any of the outright favourites will be eliminated. However, the sides that ease through while rotating their players may have an advantage further on in the competition. The group outcomes will also shape the knockout bracket, which will, in turn, affect the winner's odds.

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