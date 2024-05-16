Ver EN VIVO ONLINE Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Torneo de la Liga Profesional 2024: formaciones, cuándo es, dónde y cómo verlo por internet en streaming y canal de TV

Defensa y Justicia recibe a Gimnasia La Plata en partido de la segunda fecha del Torneo de la Liga Profesional 2024. El duelo se disputará a las 20:00 horas del sábado 18 de mayo en el estadio Norberto Tito Tomaghello.
El Halcón llega al compromiso después de perder por marcador de 1-3 a manos de Huracán en la jornada uno, a pesar del gol de Gabriel Alanís, además de una tarjeta roja para Nicolás Palavecino. Por su parte, el Lobo venció por 3-1 a Vélez en su debut en el certamen, con anotaciones de Rodrigo Castillo, Matías Abaldo y Nicolás Colazo.
DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS GIMNASIA LA PLATA, TORNEO DE LA LIGA PROFESIONAL 2024: FECHA Y HORA DEL INICIO
|PARTIDO
Defensa y Justicia - Gimnasia La Plata
|FECHA
|Sábado, 18 de mayo
|HORA
|20:00
|ESTADIO
|Norberto Tomaghello | Gobernador Costa
CÓMO VER DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS GIMNASIA LA PLATA ONLINE: CANALES Y TRANSMISIONES
|ESPN Premium
|ONLINE: Flow, DirecTV Go, TeleCentro Play
ESPN Premium
|Cablevisión
|123 (digital)
|TeleCentro
|111 (digital) y 1017 (HD)
|DirecTV
|604 (digital) y 1604 (HD)
CARA A CARA: LOS ÚLTIMOS 5 ENFRENTAMIENTOS
|06/02/2023
|Gimnasia 0-2 Defensa y Justicia
|02/07/2022
|Gimnasia 1-0 Defensa y Justicia
|25/02/2022
|Defensa y Justicia 3-2 Gimnasia
|01/08/2021
|Defensa y Justicia 3-2 Gimnasia
|07/03/2021
|Gimnasia 1-1 Defensa y Justicia
FORMACIONES
DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA
GIMNASIA LA PLATA
