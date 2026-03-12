Sam Coffey arrived in England as world-class player - but Man City will 'challenge' USWNT star to become more 'unpredictable'

But Coffey is not just in Manchester to back-up Hasegawa. You don't spend that much money on a world-class player for her to not start, and Hasegawa is far too good and influential to sit on the bench every week, too. So, how could they work together?

We saw glimpses of it in the win over Leicester City last month, when the pair started alongside each other for the first, and thus far only, time. Coffey largely covered the deeper areas and gave Hasegawa the platform to thrive further forward, with the Japan international scoring one and assisting another in a game which saw her play four key passes and create two big chances.

It was an interesting change from how Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown have worked together in tandem, interchanging in the deeper and higher roles, meaning both have an impact in both halves. When asked if it would be different with Coffey and if, arriving as a more defensive midfielder, she would occupy a deeper role more often instead of the all-encompassing ones Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown have, Jeglertz's response was interesting.

"That's what she's used to, but I challenge her also a little bit," he said. "I think that to not be too predictable as a team, those who are playing in those central positions need to be able to play both attacking and defensive [roles], being a lower six or a higher six. I think that's the nature of her, that she's more [defensive], and of course we should use that, but at the same time, I also want her to be able to play higher up if it's needed, because that will make it even more unpredictable."