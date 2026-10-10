Pena Sport Overview

The medical department of the Italian national team has moved to clarify their protocols following public criticism from Como head coach Cesc Fabregas. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder expressed his frustration after Moise Kean returned from international duty with a fitness issue that could have been avoided.
Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi has revealed why he turned down a senior call-up from Jurgen Klopp as his international tug-of-war continues. The 22-year-old forward admitted he remains completely split between representing Germany or Italy, with both Klopp and Azzurri chief Roberto Mancini personally pitching for his allegiance.
Vincenzo Montella has issued a come-and-get-me plea to the Turkish Football Federation, insisting he remains the right man to lead the national team forward. Despite a bruising Nations League campaign that has left Turkey rooted to the bottom of their group, the Italian coach believes his side is showing significant signs of progress against elite opposition.
Gianluca Scamacca played a starring role as Italy continued their impressive upward trajectory under Roberto Mancini with a hard-fought victory over Turkey in Bologna. The Azzurri had to withstand significant pressure at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium but eventually secured three vital points to bolster their hopes of reaching the Nations League knockout stages.