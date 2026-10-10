Pena Sport Overview

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Pena Sport

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Como 1907 v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27

Italy doctor hits back at Fabregas over Kean

The medical department of the Italian national team has moved to clarify their protocols following public criticism from Como head coach Cesc Fabregas. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder expressed his frustration after Moise Kean returned from international duty with a fitness issue that could have been avoided.

C. FabregasM. Kean
imago-sport-1083999055.jpg

Tresoldi opens up on rejecting Klopp amid Germany-Italy dilemma

Germany under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi has revealed why he turned down a senior call-up from Jurgen Klopp as his international tug-of-war continues. The 22-year-old forward admitted he remains completely split between representing Germany or Italy, with both Klopp and Azzurri chief Roberto Mancini personally pitching for his allegiance.

N. TresoldiGermany U21
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ITA-TUR

Montella defiant after Turkey loss to Italy

Vincenzo Montella has issued a come-and-get-me plea to the Turkish Football Federation, insisting he remains the right man to lead the national team forward. Despite a bruising Nations League campaign that has left Turkey rooted to the bottom of their group, the Italian coach believes his side is showing significant signs of progress against elite opposition.

V. MontellaTurkiye
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October 2026
Segunda Federacion
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Naxara
NAX
1
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0
FT
Segunda Federacion
CF Calamocha badge
CF Calamocha
CFC
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Segunda Federacion
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Standings

Segunda Federacion crestSegunda Federacion

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
11Utebo crestUtebo61415507
D
D
L
W
D
12Tudelano crestTudelano621389-17
L
L
W
W
L
13Pena Sport crestPena Sport621379-27
L
W
L
W
L
14Barbastro crestBarbastro613267-16
L
D
D
L
D
15Naxara crestNaxara511328-64
W
D
L
L
L
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