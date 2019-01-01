What is KSI's net worth & how much does the YouTuber earn?

The YouTuber started his career playing FIFA and is now also known for his Twitter beefs and boxing fights. But how much is he worth?

YouTube sensation KSI is one of the biggest names on the video platform and has successfully expanded his career into music, boxing and beyond.

KSI rocketed to fame as a FIFA player in 2009, posting videos of himself playing the football video game, as well as occasionally other popular video game titles such as Grand Theft Auto.

However, the influencer may now be recognised more for his boxing fights against other YouTube personalities and for launching a music career, focusing mostly on 'diss' tracks.

His upcoming bout against Logan Paul - a grudge rematch that is being shown live on DAZN - will be his professional boxing debut, with the two competitors each being granted licences.

An undoubtedly lucrative match-up, the fight will see KSI earn plenty of money, adding to the impressive wealth he is already said to have generated over the years online.

So how much does the YouTuber earn per year and what else does he do? Goal takes a look.

What is KSI's net worth?

KSI reportedly earns £2.9 million ($4.5m) a year through his work as a YouTuber, although his earning is subject to fluctuation depending on his activity as he isn't paid a salary by the company but earns money from advertising revenue and sponsorships.

He was tied fifth in the Forbes list of 'YouTube Millionaires' in 2015, but has since fallen out of the top 10, behind the likes of Logan and Jake Paul, PewDiePie and Dude Perfect.

Alongside his channel, KSI has branched out to creating music videos and has taken part in several boxing matches against other YouTube stars with prize money expected to boost his overall net worth.

KSI vs Logan Paul 2

Having already fought to a majority draw against Logan Paul in a white-collar amateur boxing match, KSI will tussle with his YouTube rival again in 2019, with Eddie Hearn leading the promotion.

The rematch fight is scheduled to take place on November 9, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

It can be watched live on DAZN through your TV or online and on-the-go if you are a subscriber to the service.

Lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury believes that the bout is a positive for boxing, suggesting that it will bring new followers to the sport.

“It’s fantastic for boxing because they’ve both got millions of followers," Fury told Seconds Out.

"I don’t know how many followers Logan Paul has got but lots and so has KSI. It’s unbelievable actually.

“I hope they earn plenty of money and get paid well for it because they’ve got plenty more followers than most people in boxing.”

Who is KSI?

KSI, full name Olajide William Olatunji, is a YouTube star, entertainer, musician, entrepeneur and, as of 2019, professional boxer.

He launched his first YouTube channel in 2008 but his most successful one, KSIOlajidebt, was launched in 2009 and to date, has nearly five billion video views, with more than 20 million video subscribers.

While making videos catered around FIFA he also competed in eSports competitions and most notably beat Virgin Gaming co-founder Zach Zeldinfull in a game of FIFA.

During that time, he and four other gaming YouTubers formed a group called the Ultimate Sidemen, later expanding to make seven members in total.

In 2017, due to internal conflicts, KSI left the Sidemen group and went on to release 'diss' tracks against several members. However, a few months later he re-joined the Sidemen group - a move which led to accusations from many other YouTubers that the conflicts were fake and designed to generate views on KSI and the other members of the group's videos.

YouTube personality Joe Weller also released a 'diss' track of his own aimed at KSI and led to a Twitter row between the pair. Following the Twitter argument, they announced they would be taking part in a boxing match against each other. This took place in February 2018 and saw KSI win the fight in the third round by technical knockout.

In August 2018, KSI took on Logan Paul in the most lucrative non-professional boxing event of all-time alongside his younger brother Deji, more commonly known as his YouTube channel name ComedyShortsGamer, who took on the younger of the Paul brothers Jake Paul.

KSI's first fight with Logan Paul ended in a draw and is estimated to have earned in excess of £37m ($50m) in streaming revenue.

Which football team does KSI support?

KSI is an Arsenal supporter and has been involved with AFTV.

He has also created videos with various current and former Gunners including playing FIFA against Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil.

During the 2018 World Cup, KSI posted an Instagram post showing his allegiance to , but has also shown support for 's men's and women's teams.