Ziyech: Chelsea 'are proud despite how difficult situation is’

Former Morocco international Hakim Ziyech has discussed what makes them proud as a team despite difficult off-pitch issues.

Ziyech scored one of the goals as Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in the FA Cup at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Good results, according to the attacking midfielder, is what makes them proud, despite what the club is going through.

"We as a team, how difficult the situation is, we always finish the job. We can be proud of that and after the break too, [we] look forward to what is coming," Ziyech told Chelsea TV.

"I've been impressed [with the team]. We've played in so many competitions, we always stood there, always ready, and always make it come through over 90 minutes."

The Moroccan said his strike was a perfect one as he described the move that led to the second goal.

"It's a good day for myself, of course, and for the team as well. We go back to Wembley, that's the most important thing. We move on," he added.

"It started good, on the left. We switched sides at the right moment. Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] made the run behind me, I had two options and I found the space," the African star explained.

"Without thinking, I thought I've got to shoot and it went in. It was a perfect goal."

The former Ajax star shared his fears during the game but revealed he is ultimately happy that they got the job done.

"In this kind of game, it's always important to score early. If you don't score in the first half, or at the beginning of the game, they start believing in it. It will then be a difficult afternoon," he concluded.

Article continues below

"We finished it quite early in the first half. Of course, they had some moments where you could maybe think they could come back. But in the overall game, we didn't have a lot of trouble.

"Even in the second half, we had a couple of good moments to make it 3-0, but we didn't. In the end, 2-0 is good enough to go to Wembley."

Since they were defeated in the Carabao Cup by Liverpool, Chelsea have gone on to register six consecutive wins.