Zidane explains why he couldn't take Manchester United job as he drops big PSG and France hint

The former Real Madrid boss is eager to return to management, with an international post appealing to him, but admits to having few options

Zinedine Zidane has explained why he has been in no position to consider taking charge of Manchester United when managerial vacancies have opened up at Old Trafford, while also discussing potential roles with Paris Saint-Germain and France.

The Frenchman, who inspired his country to World Cup glory in 1998, has been out of work since bringing a second stint as Real Madrid boss to a close in the summer of 2021.

He is looking to make a return to the dugout, but admits personal ambition rules him out of the running for many roles while the language barrier has prevented him from ever becoming a serious contender for prominent positions in the Premier League.

Could Zidane manage Manchester United or PSG?

Quizzed on whether he could one day end up at PSG, despite his strong ties to arch-rivals Marseille, and whether teams such as Man Utd have been an option in the past, Zidane told L’Equipe: “Never say never. Especially when you're a coach nowadays.

“When I was a player, I could choose almost every club. As a coach, there aren't 50 clubs I can go to. There are two or three possibilities.

“If I go back to a club, it's to win. I say this in all modesty. That's why I can't go anywhere.

“For other reasons, too, I might not be able to go everywhere. Which ones? The language, for example. Certain conditions make things more difficult.

“When people say to me: 'Do you want to go to Manchester?' I understand English but I don't fully master it.

“I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work differently. To win, many elements come into play. It's a global context. Me, I know what I need to win.”

Will Zidane become manager of France?

While club football offers Zidane the most logical route back into coaching, a man who earned 108 caps for France in his playing days concedes a role with Les Bleus holds obvious appeal.

Pressed on whether he could take charge of his country, Zidane said: “I'm not finished with Les Bleus.

“I want to do it, of course. I will be [France coach], I hope, one day. When? That's not up to me.

“I want to come full circle with the French national team. I met this French team as a player, and it's the best thing that ever happened to me!

“It is the peak. So, since I went through that and now I am a coach, the French team is firmly anchored in my head.

“Succeed [Didier] Deschamps? I don't know. If it has to be done, it will be done, at that time or not.

“When I say I want to take charge of the French national team one day, I'm assuming.

“Currently, a team has been created. With their goals, but if the opportunity comes later, I will be there. Again, it's not up to me. My deepest desire is there. The French national team is the most beautiful thing there is.”

