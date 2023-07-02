Is Yunus Musah heading to the Premier League? Fulham interested in signing USMNT star & are confident of keeping Antonee Robinson away from Man City

Fulham are interested in signing USMNT midfield star Yunus Musah who is also wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have already approached Valencia with an official offer of €17 million (£14.6m/$18.6m) for the midfielder, but Fulham are hoping to land him in the summer and are planning to place a bid of €20 million,(£17.2m/$21.8m), according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old spent seven years at Arsenal's youth system before heading to Spain to join Valencia. He has since made over 100 appearances for the club and has 27 international caps under his belt.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Cottagers will go all out for Musah if Joao Palhinha moves out of the club in the summer. They are also planning to offer another USA international Antonee Robinson a new deal who has drawn interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, AC Milan and Marseille.

WHAT NEXT? Marco Silva, who led the club to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season, would hope that the club can manage to seal the deal for Musah as the Cottagers look to cement their status as a mid-table club.