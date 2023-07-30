Yunus Musah is AC Milan bound! USMNT star to sign five-year contract after Valencia accept €20m offer

Yunus Musah will sign a five-year contract with AC Milan after Valencia accepted a €20 million (£17m/$22m) offer from the Serie A side.

AC Milan reaches agreement for Yunus Musah

Musah to sign a five-year contract

Medicals scheduled for next week

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have successfully concluded negotiations with Valencia to acquire the 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Musah has already agreed to personal terms with Milan, agreeing to a lucrative five-year contract worth around €1.7m per season. The clubs have settled on a transfer fee of €20m, with an additional €1m in potential add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AC Milan's recruitment drive has been in full swing, bolstering their squad with seven other signings. Musah's arrival adds depth and quality to Milan's midfield options, further strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The USA international is expected to arrive in Milan on August 1, where he will undergo medical examinations the following day. Upon successful completion of the medicals, he will officially become a Milan player, with the five-year contract set to be finalised.