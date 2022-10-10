'You don't eat this' - Haaland reveals bizarre diet behind roaring start to Man City career

Erling Haaland has revealed some of the food he eats to ensure his body is in perfect condition, including heart and liver.

Haaland eats 'heart & liver'

Consumes 6,000 calories a day

Has a pre-match meal cooked by his dad for home games

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has made an electrifying start to life in the Premier League, netting 15 times already this season. The secret behind his incredible start may lie in his diet, which he disclosed recently - including eating heart!

WHAT HE SAID: In an a documentary named 'Haaland: The Big Decision' the striker revealed some of the more bizarre elements of his diet, including heart and liver. He said: "You [other people] don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian striker eats a home-cooked lasagne made by his dad, Alfie, before every home game, and manager Pep Guardiola joked about the meal after their victory over Southampton. He said: "We can make an offer for Erling’s father to cook for us. If this is the secret of Erling’s goals, I will convince [chairman] Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] to bring him here! But I don’t think there’s just one secret."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Haaland reportedly consumes around 6,000 calories a day to keep himself in tip-top shape. He also incorporates some rather odd practices into his daily routine, including the filtration of his water and getting sunlight in his eyes immediately after waking up. What ever he does, it seems to be working!

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Manchester City face Copenhagen in the Champions League on October 11 before a mammoth Premier League clash against Liverpool. Haaland's first game for City was against the Reds in the Community Shield, where he was rather underwhelming, but he has since proved any doubter wrong, and probably will again on October 16.