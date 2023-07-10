'100 per cent!' - Yaya Toure has his say on who would win out of Barcelona's treble winners and Pep Guardiola's current Man City side

Thomas Hindle
Barcelona and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has made a big claim about two of his former teams.

  • Toure backed tiki-taka Barca team
  • Played for both City and Barcelona
  • Forced out of the Blaugrana side by Sergio Busquets

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-midfielder, who was part of Pep Guardiola's 2009 Barcelona side, claimed that that team would have beaten the 2022-23 Manchester City treble winners. Toure made 23 starts for Barca in 2009 as they also claimed three titles, and played centre-back in the Champions League final win over Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked who he believed would win a one-off match between those two line-ups, Toure told the Daily Mail: "It would be tough but that team, with the mix of superstars, so many great players, I think they would win. 100 per cent. It was a dream. Even when we were in a training session, it was so intense. The levels we had every day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toure claimed that his Blaugrana side simply had more quality than City's: "Thierry Henry, Messi, Samuel Eto'o, who was the best in the world. After that, Iniesta and Xavi. Then me and Busquets. "That team was so complete."

WHAT NEXT? Toure has made a venture into coaching and will be an assistant for Belgian side Standard Liege next year.

