Xavi would understand Barcelona sacking but under-fire coach vows to 'give everything' to inspire turnaround

Xavi has admitted he would understand if Barcelona sacked him amid their inconsistent run, but has pledged to give everything to fix the situation.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are going through a rough patch of form and have suffered heavy setbacks in the last couple of weeks which has put Xavi under pressure. They are a step away from Champions League elimination after failing to beat Inter on two occasions and now trail Real Madrid in La Liga after losing the first Clasico of the season. Xavi is aware of the potential consequences, especially after a summer spending spree that was given the green light after Barca sold off financial assets, but remains determined to transform the team into a formidable force once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he would understand if Barca decided to relieve him of his duties, Xavi told a press conference: "Of course. It's football. People on the street raise their fists at me as a sign of encouragement. Now we have to continue and face reality, but I'm always positive. With the effort made by the club & the squad we have, we have to compete for trophies.

"And if we don't win, as the president [Joan Laporta] said, there will be consequences, starting with me. If we don't win, another coach will come in. But I am going to give everything so that this works.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All is not lost for Barcelona after the 3-1 defeat to Madrid, as they still sit second in La Liga with just three points separating them and their arch-rivals. However, the probable Champions League elimination, where the real money is to be made, would further hurt their finances as they expected to make at least €20.2 million (£17.5m/$19.75) from this season's campaign by reaching the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan club will hope to return to winning ways when they host Villarreal in La Liga on Thursday.