‘Xavi will be Barcelona boss one day’ – Cazorla expects Camp Nou return when the time is right

A man who once played alongside the Blaugrana legend and now works under him at Al Sadd believes an emotional homecoming in Catalunya will be made

Santi Cazorla believes Xavi will “be coach one day”, with a Camp Nou icon being backed to return to Camp Nou when the time is right.

That moment has not arrived as yet, despite several opportunities opening up.

Barca have never shied away from the fact that they want to re-open their doors to a club legend again at some stage.

Approaches have been made to secure his services in a managerial capacity, with questions asked of his availability when Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien headed through the exits in Catalunya.

Xavi has opted against taking a high-profile post with little experience on the touchline of which to speak of.

After hanging up his boots, he has focused his attention on cutting his teeth at Al Sadd.

He has been joined in Qatar by former Spain team-mate Cazorla, with the ex- midfielder seeing out his playing days in the Middle East.

A man who tasted European Championship glory alongside Xavi in 2008 and 2012 believes his current boss will head back to Barca in the near future, with his career path seemingly being mapped out.

Cazorla told FIFA’s official website: “Without a doubt, Xavi is a great coach.

“I deal with him on a daily basis, and the many leadership qualities he had as a player he now has as a coach. He’s making great strides as a coach and brings his own philosophy.

“I think he’ll be Barcelona coach one day, but that’s his decision and he’ll know when it’s the right time to take that step.

“Even though he’s a graduate of La Masia like [Pep] Guardiola, that doesn’t mean he’ll be a copy of him. He has a different coaching style and a lot of tactical ideas, so I’m sure he’ll be a great coach. We all need to wait and see.”

Cazorla added on playing under a man he once partnered in ’s midfield: “Xavi is a great player and the whole world saw what he did with Barcelona and the national team.

“He’s one of the best midfielders in history, and he proved this with his great performances and the titles he won.

“It’s great to play under his management at Al Sadd. He's doing a great job with the club and has big ambitions, and I think everyone appreciates what he does.”