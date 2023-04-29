Xavi confirms Barcelona did meet with La Liga over possible Lionel Messi return from PSG

Xavi Hernandez revealed that Barcelona have held talks with La Liga over Lionel Messi's possible return to the club from Ligue 1.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants remain interested in bringing back their legend who left the club in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. And now Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has also confirmed that the club are speaking with the league bosses over the Argentine's return next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Xavi said: "Yes [Barcelona met with La Liga], but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We’ll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win.

"Tomorrow we have a key game and this is the important issue. This is a matter of Mateu (Alemany) and he informs us, but, in theory, everything is going well. In the end, we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. It’s very soon to talk about it. We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi further stated that while Messi's return is one of the many transfers the club is working on at the moment, the team's focus remains firm on winning the league title this season.

Despite the club's shock defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in the midweek, Barcelona remain in the pole position to win the title as they currently have a resounding 11 point-lead at the top of the table.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will be next seen in action on Saturday when they take on Real Betis in La Liga.