'Too early' - Xabi Alonso responds to talk of possible return to Real Madrid with his Bayer Leverkusen side flying in the Bundesliga

Xabi Alonso has finally responded to talks suggesting he could replace Carlo Ancelotti as next Real Madrid manager.

Alonso responds to Real Madrid coaching talks

Ancelotti hailed Alonso for his football knowledge

Yet to hold talks with Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spanish international, who currently manages Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen since October 2022, has been linked with the Los Blancos job once Ancelotti's contract expires in 2024. Ancelotti himself had hailed the midfielder for his football knowledge earlier this week and wished he managed Real Madrid someday.

Now, Alonso himself has responded to all the talks saying that it is too early to speculate as he is yet to hold any talks with the Spanish club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Alonso said, "It’s too early to talk about this, we’re in September, so it’s not an issue to discuss. Both the players and I know how football works, it’s not a problem for anyone, and we have not talked about it."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alonso's stint with Leverkusen has been impressive thus far. The club have won more than 50 per cent of the matches he managed since October and they are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table with 14 points from six games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Leverkusen are currently in action against Mainz in the Bundesliga after which they will face Molde in an Europa League group stage clash on Thursday.