Wrexham continue transfer business on ‘other side of the world’ as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney make funds available for Premier League promotion bid

Phil Parkinson has revealed that, during a summer trip Down Under, Wrexham are continuing their transfer business on “the other side of the world”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Red Dragons are taking in a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand. That epic journey has been made in order to help build the club’s brand while also readying them for the 2025-26 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Wrexham have reached the Championship on the back of a record-breaking run of three successive promotions and are now taking aim at a place in the Premier League. Additions are required in order to turn that dream into reality.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ryan Hardie and Danny Ward have already been welcomed on board, with the promise of more business to come. Parkinson is working hard with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to get marquee deals done.

WHAT PARKINSON SAID

Parkinson said in his tour diary for The Athletic: “We might be on the other side of the world for a couple of weeks, but recruitment doesn’t stop just because we’re away. We made a couple of signings — Ryan Hardie and Danny Ward — before the tour, but we’re still looking to add extra quality before the season starts. Those attempts continue regardless of whether we are in Australia, New Zealand or back home in Wales.”

TELL ME MORE

Wrexham have included 30 players in their travelling party, including a number of youngsters, with Parkinson eager to give everybody an opportunity to impress. He added: “Before flying out, I spoke to the younger lads and explained how we’d taken Harry Ashfield with us to America for the last pre-season and how he’d gone on to become part of the first-team group.

“The challenge for everyone on the trip, regardless of age or experience, is to make an impact. That’s what we are looking for from these three games in Melbourne, Sydney and Wellington.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

After taking in three friendly dates, Wrexham will return to the UK and prepare themselves for a Championship season opener away at Southampton on August 9 - with more movement in and out of SToK Racecourse expected by then.