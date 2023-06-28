Blow for Wrexham? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney transfer target Nick Powell pictured training with League Two rivals

Wrexham target Nick Powell has been noticed practicing at his former club Crewe Alexandra as he looks for fresh opportunities.

Powell becomes free agent

Interest from Wrexham

Spotted training with Crewe Alexandra

WHAT HAPPENED? The Stoke City playmaker will be a free agent as of this coming Saturday when his contract expires. Powell has been linked with a move to Wrexham, who have strong financial support from Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. However, the former Manchester United man has been spotted training with his first senior club Crewe Alexandra as he looks to make his decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Powell throughout his Stoke City tenure has been riddled with injuries, however, his game-changing ability is of no question. Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has stated that he does not want to make wholesale changes to his team following promotion from the National League, although Powell, if healthy, would be a significant coup in League Two.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Powell's availability to the newest club in League Two, if it goes through, will give Wrexham a massive boost for their campaign to reach the top flight.