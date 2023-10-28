'Perfect away day' - Wrexham striker Paul Mullin celebrates crucial win for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side over rivals Notts County

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin hailed his side's win over promotion rivals Notts County on Saturday in League Two.

Mullin delighted with road win

Dragons strike twice to take points

Picks up ban for fifth yellow of season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons took the points after two quick second-half goals settled a pulsating game at Meadow Lane. Elliot Lee's deflected shot put the away side ahead before Mullin set up substitute Ollie Palmer to double Wrexham's advantage three minutes later. A solid defensive display backed by some fine goalkeeping by Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo kept Notts at bay at the other end.

Mullin described the win as a "Perfect away day!' in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mullin was delighted with the win, it wasn't quite the perfect day as Wrexham's talisman picked up his fifth booking of the season after a first-half spat with Notts' Jodi Jones. The subsequent ban means the Dragons will be without their top scorer when they host Gillingham in a fortnight's time. Mullin will have James McClean to keep him company in the Racecourse Ground stands after the summer arrival suffered the same fate minutes later.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? The Liverpudlian will be available when Wrexham get this season's FA Cup campaign underway next Saturday at Mansfield Town's Field Mill.