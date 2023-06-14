Wrexham snubbed! Former Wales international Jonny Williams turns down Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to sign for Gillingham

Wrexham have been snubbed by Welsh midfielder Jonny Williams, with the ex-Premier League player opting to join Gillingham instead.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham were pushing to sign Williams this summer after sealing promotion to League Two from the National League. However, the Wales international was confirmed as Gillingham's latest signing on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old has won 33 caps for his country and has also played in the Premier League, making 12 appearances for Crystal Palace, but he was on the books at Swindon Town in 2022-23. He had appeared poised to move to Bradford City after he reportedly rejected Wrexham, but Gillingham have swooped in to gazump their rivals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wrexham will hope to lure a few stars into the club this summer as they prepare for life back in the Football League.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are preparing for a pair of money-spinning friendlies in the USA against Manchester United and Chelsea.