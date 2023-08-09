Explained: Why new Wrexham signing James McClean didn't play against former side Wigan despite being 'fit and raring to go'

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has revealed a 'gentlemen's agreement' was the reason new arrival James McCLean didn't play against former club Wigan.

McClean joined Wrexham from Wigan

Wrexham beat Wigan on penalties on Tuesday

34-year-old signed a one-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? League Two new boys Wrexham beat Wigan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides had drawn 0-0 in their EFL Cup first-round tie at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night. McCLean was eligible to play, but Parkinson later revealed that his new signing's omission was part of the terms and conditions of the transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking post-match, Parkinson said: "He's fit and raring to go, he could've played tonight but we had a gentlemen's agreement with Wigan so we stuck to that.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With plenty of action still to come for the Welsh outfit, Wrexham fans could see a glimpse of their new signing this weekend, as they prepare to take on AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in their second league encounter of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are said to be assessing options for a new striker, with Peterborough frontman Kabongo Tshimanga apparently top of their list to cover for the injured Paul Mullin.