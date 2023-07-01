'Everything is set up for success' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson & midfielder James Jones revelling in feel-good factor after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's takeover & promotion

Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson and midfielder James Jones are enjoying Wrexham's success since the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Parkinson and Jones enjoying Wrexham's success

Wrexham qualified for League Two this season

Parkinson celebrates two years with Wrexham

WHAT HAPPENED? Since the Hollywood duo took over at the club, Wrexham created history by reaching League Two. The new owners' first managerial recruitment was experienced Phil Parkinson who completed two years at the club on Saturday.

Parkinson was delighted with the progress of the club thus far and he is excited to start a new journey in the English Football League. Midfielder Jones is also optimistic about the club's success in the future and vowed to work hard to achieve their targets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Leader, coach Parkinson said, "It is amazing just how quick the two years have gone. So many memorable moments and talking points across the two years. It has been such an exciting journey to see the club evolve and the gradual improvements in the squad as we have gone along. I am pleased with a lot of the work which has gone on in building the squad to get it where it is today. Like everybody, I am so excited about going into an EFL season.

"It was a special season. Everybody knows - Wrexham fans more than anybody - how hard the National League is to get out of for many different reasons, obviously just the one automatic promotion place being the biggest challenge. The league presents its own challenges but we got the job done and now we are looking to continue building the club going forward. It is a huge step for the club to get back into the EFL. I feel there is a lot of growth in the club now and we are all working really hard behind the scenes to make sure the squad is ready, and to tackle the season ahead."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Midfielder Jones too is looking forward to some exciting times with the club as he told The Leader, "It’s a good club to be at right now. Hopefully, we can keep that momentum going and that good feeling going. The whole city is behind us and we feel that as well. Everyone is hoping for more success.

"We all know what the plan is and where the club want to be in the next few years, so it is down to us as players and staff to try and deliver that because we know we are going to get the backing from the owners and the supporters if we keep giving them something to cheer about. It all goes hand in hand. Everything is set-up for success, is just actually delivering it."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons are set to visit USA for a pre-season tour where they will face Chelsea, Manchester United and LA Galaxy II. Their first match against the Blues is on July 11.