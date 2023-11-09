‘He didn’t have to’ – Wrexham star Anthony Forde reveals amazing gesture from Ryan Reynolds following wife’s brain tumour diagnosis

Anthony Forde has revealed that Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds paid for a second medical opinion after seeing his wife diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The Irish midfielder suffered a significant blow in his personal life midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

It was a tough time for the 29-year-old away from the field as, a couple of weeks after his son Paddy was born, his brother revealed that he was battling leukaemia.

Forde’s partner, Laura, then discovered that she had a brain tumour after undergoing an MRI scan after complaining of feeling unwell.

Article continues below

With so much to focus on off the pitch, Forde took in a two-month break from his professional commitments.

Forde’s story has been covered in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, with the Irishman saying in an early episode of season two of why he needed to step away from football for a bit: “How could I go out and perform when I have something so serious in the back of my head? It would have been unfair on myself and the team. The support we have had from the club has been amazing.”

In the latest episode of the docuseries, which focused on Wrexham’s crucial meeting with Yeovil Town towards the end of their historic promotion-winning season, Forde delivered an update on the most testing period of his career.

He revealed that Hollywood star Reynolds had paid for Laura to get a second opinion on her diagnois, with Forde admitting that the Deadpool actor “didn’t have to do” that.

The Forde family will be eternally grateful for the support that they have received at Wrexham.

Getty

The match against Yeovil from last season saw Forde make an emotional return to action, as he netted the Dragons’ first goal in a 3-0 win.

Executive director Humphrey Ker described that occasion as “special” and his favourite goal of a memorable campaign, with Forde having gone on to take in 10 appearances for Wrexham across all competitions this season.