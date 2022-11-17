'The World Cup should be a moment of harmony' - Nkunku sends Camavinga support following racist abuse online

Christopher Nkunku came out in support of France teammate Eduardo Camavinga after a training incident between the two saw the forward sidelined.

Nkunku injured from Camavinga's tackle in training

Camavinga received racist abuse online

Nkunku supported midfielder in Tweet

WHAT HAPPENED? France confirmed on Tuesday that Nkunku had suffered a leg injury following a tackle from the Real Madrid midfielder in a pre-World Cup training session, ruling him out of the tournament and leaving him on the sidelines for RB Leipzig until the new year. Camavinga was subjected to racist abuse online as a result, something which the RB Leipzig forward was quick to address in a tweet concerning his early World Cup exit.

WHAT THEY SAID: “A thought to my teammate Eduardo Camavinga, who has been unfairly targeted," Nkunku wrote. "The World Cup should be a moment of harmony, not of division. Thank you to all the staff and my teammates for their help. I will be your biggest supporter. Make us proud!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French Football Federation (FFF) also condemned the abuse aimed at Camavinga, writing: "Following Christopher Nkunku's injury, Eduardo Camavinga was the victim of racist messages on social media. The FFF condemns these attacks in the strongest possible terms and is in full support of Eduardo."

In Nkunku's place, Didier Deschamps elected Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, as France go in defence of their 2018 crown.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Nkunku was directly involved in 33 Bundesliga goals in 2022, more than any other player. Fellow Frenchmen Moussa Diaby (23) and Alassane Plea (21) follow in second and third place.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? In Nkunku's absence, France kick off their World Cup defence against Australia next Wednesday.