Christopher Nkunku ruled out of World Cup for France after suffering injury in training

Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup after suffering an injury in France training.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku twisted his leg awkwardly when challenging Eduardo Camavinga for the ball during Tuesday's session. The RB Leipzig forward immediately signalled he was in pain and departed the training field to receive treatment. France have since confirmed that the injury will prevent him from taking part in the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a significant blow for Les Bleus, who previously had Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe ruled out of action in Qatar. Nkunku has been in splendid form for club side Leipzig this season too, scoring 12 times in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Injured in training, Christopher Nkunku must give up participating in the World Cup. The whole group shares Christopher's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery," wrote the national team in a statement.

WHAT NEXT? France are permitted to call up a replacement for Nkunku before their first game against Australia on November 22. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani seems most likely to get the nod.