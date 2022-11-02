World Cup in doubt? Germany star Werner injured early in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with Shakhtar

Timo Werner limped off the pitch during Wednesday's Champions League match against Shakhtar with an apparent leg problem.

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward knew something wrong as soon as an attempted pass left his foot. He signalled to the bench to take him off, and he shook his head as he gingerly departed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup is approaching, and Werner had been expected to play a part for Germany at the tournament. While the extent of his injury has not yet been determined, it will be a concern for his nation.

WHAT NEXT FOR WERNER? An injury update will be provided after Wednesday's match, with the forward likely to undergo scans in the coming days. Leroy Sane, who occupies a similar position, is also a doubt.