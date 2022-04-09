'World class' Reyna will fight back from latest injury, says Borussia Dortmund boss Rose

Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna will be "world class" says coach Marco Rose, vowing to help the USMNT international get "back on his feet" after another injury for the teenager.

Reyna was forced off just six minutes into their 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday to further compound a season fractured by frequent fitness woes.

Despite the time spent on the medical table, his manager believes he can be one of the best on the planet and says Dortmund will ensure he comes back fighting.

What has been said?

"Gio will be a world class player," Rose told the Bundesliga's official website. "He's a top lad with unbelievable qualities. We'll help him to get properly back on his feet."

Reyna's career

Since his senior debut at the start of 2020, the 19-year-old has marked himself out as an exciting talent.

In his first full season with Dortmund, he helped the club to DFB-Pokal success against RB Leipzig, while he has already amassed a dozen caps for the USMNT.

This season has seen him rocked by a succession of injuries, with Friday's setback the latest in a long line that could threaten his hopes of making the 2022 World Cup.

