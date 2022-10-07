Working break? Ten Hag explains decision for Man Utd to stay & train in Cyprus after Europa League win

Erik ten Hag has been explaining the thinking behind Manchester United’s decision to remain in Cyprus after a Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia.

Red Devils claimed Europa League win

Opted not to head straight home

Face Everton at Goodison on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? A 3-2 victory in their latest continental outing helped the Red Devils to shake some derby disappointment from their system following a 6-3 reversal against Manchester City in the Premier League. They will not be back in domestic action until the short trip to Everton on Sunday, with the opportunity snapped up to enjoy some warm weather training before returning to England 24 hours later than usual.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters when quizzed on why United were not heading straight home after a European encounter, which is their standard approach to travel plans: “Because it’s best in relation to recovery and to preparation for the game on Sunday.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United headed to their hotel, rather than the airport, after battling their way to three points against Omonia, with Marcus Rashford – who bagged a brace - and Anthony Martial getting their goals on a night that saw Cristiano Ronaldo draw a blank after being handed a rare start.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Having been introduced at half time, Rashford has become the first Manchester United substitute to both score and assist in a Europa League match, with this their 47th game in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag had seen his team collect four successive Premier League victories before running into an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City side and will be eager to enjoy a return to winning ways when heading to Goodison Park.