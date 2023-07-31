Which teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage?

Women's World Cup 2023 is entering its knockout rounds and here is the list of teams who have made it to the next stage.

The group stage of the Women's World Cup 2023, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, has been an exciting journey filled with intense competition, showcasing the finest talents in women's football from across the globe.

With teams vying for supremacy as the group stage comes to an end, anticipation mounts as to which teams will advance to the knockout stage. Here, GOAL takes a closer look at the teams that have secured their place in the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage and the thrilling encounters that await them.

Women's World Cup 2023 - which teams have qualified for the knockout stage?

As the group stage nears its conclusion, several exceptional teams have already earned their tickets to the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage.

The top-performing teams from each group, as well as the best-placed runners-up, will progress to the next round, where the intensity is bound to escalate even further. Among the early qualifiers are traditional powerhouses and emerging contenders. The list of qualifiers is in the table below.

Qualified teams Status Switzerland Group A winners Norway Group A runners-up Australia Group B winners Nigeria Group B runners-up Japan Group C winners Spain Group C runners-up

Women's World Cup 2023 last 16

The last 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be played between August 5 and August 8.

Fixtures and dates can be seen below.

Date Fixture Aug 5 Switzerland vs Spain Aug 5 Japan vs Norway Aug 6 Group E winner vs Group G runner-up Aug 6 Group G winner vs Group E runner-up Aug 7 Group D winner vs Nigeria Aug 7 Australia vs Group D runner-up Aug 8 Group H winner vs Group F runner-up Aug 8 Group F winner vs Group H runner-up

The Women's World Cup 2023 has already provided fans with incredible performances from talented footballers around the world. As the group stage concludes, the anticipation for the knockout stage continues to grow.