Women's Euro 2022 final: Date, kick-off time, tickets, teams & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the final showdown of the tournament that's being hosted in England

The Women's Euro 2022 is the second edition of the competition since it has been expanded to 16 teams and the 13th edition of the tournament overall.

Hosted by England, the tournament was initially supposed to be held July 7 and August 1, 2021. However, due to the postponement of the competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the finals are taking place between July 6 and July 31, 2022.

So when exactly is the Women's Euro 2022 final? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final?

Game Date Kick-off time UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final July 31, 2022 5pm BST

The Women's Euro 2022 final will take place on Sunday July 31, 2022 at 5:00pm BST (12 noon ET).

Which teams are in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final?

Sixteen teams divided across four groups, including hosts England and defending champions Netherlands, are battling it out with the aim of being crowned Women's Euro 2022 winners.

The group winners and runners-up will make the quarter-finals in a single-leg knock-out format, before the triumphant teams then advance to the semi-finals and final.

There will also be a third-place play-off match for the losing semi-finalists.

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final on TV and stream live online

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Women's Euro 2022 final live on TV.

It will also be available to stream live online using the BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, the Women's Euro 2022 final is broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final tickets, prices & how to buy

Details regarding Women's Euro 2022 final tickets will be made available once the identity of the two finalists is confirmed.

The two finalists will each be given an allocation which they will distribute among their supporters.

Ticket prices are generally divided into categories (1, 2 and 3) as well as into adult and concession, with reduced price available for disabled supporters (category 3).

You can see the Women's Euro 2022 final ticket prices below.

Category Adult Concession* Ticket+ £99 NA 1 £50 £25 2 £30 £15 3 £15 £7.50

*Aged 16 and under

Where is the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final played?

Wembley Stadium is the venue for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final, as is customary for showpiece football events in England.

It is the biggest sports stadium in the United Kingdom, with a capacity of 90,000, and it is expected to be a sell-out, with no public health restrictions currently in place in England.