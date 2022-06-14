Women's Euro 2022 on UK TV: How to watch England & live stream every game

The BBC will broadcast every single game, with Arsenal icon Ian Wright and Lionesses legend Alex Scott among those involved in the coverage

This summer's UEFA Women's Euro kicks off on July 6 and fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch every single game from the tournament.

Two home nations will participate, with England the hosts while Northern Ireland have qualified for the Euros - and a major tournament - for the first time in the history of the women's team.

The pair will face off on July 15, having been drawn in the same group, but there is plenty of action across the board for viewers to be excited about.

Tasty fixtures like France vs Italy and Germany vs Spain are to come in the group phase, with the defending champions, the Netherlands, pooled with many people's pick for the tournament, Sweden.

The knockouts should then provide plenty of entertainment in what is being described as the most open Women's Euro for a long time, if not ever, with seven or eight nations capable of triumphing at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

How can you keep up to date with all of the action? GOAL has all of the information you need right here.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule & streaming

Date

Match

Time (UK)

Channel

July 6

England vs Austria

8pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 7

Norway vs Northern Ireland

8pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 8

Spain vs Finland

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 8

Germany vs Denmark

8pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 9

Portugal vs Switzerland

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 9

Netherlands vs Sweden

8pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 10

Belgium vs Iceland

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 10

France vs Italy

8pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 11

Austria vs Northern Ireland

5pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 11

England vs Norway

8pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 12

Denmark vs Finland

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 12

Germany vs Spain

8pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 13

Sweden vs Switzerland

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 13

Netherlands vs Portugal

8pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 14

Italy vs Iceland

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 14

France vs Belgium

8pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 15

Northern Ireland vs England

8pm

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

July 15

Austria vs Norway

8pm

BBC Three / BBC iPlayer

July 16

Denmark vs Spain

8pm

BBC iPlayer

July 16

Finland vs Germany

8pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 17

Sweden vs Portugal

5pm

BBC iPlayer

July 17

Switzerland vs Netherlands

5pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

July 18

Italy vs Belgium

8pm

BBC iPlayer

July 18

Iceland vs France

8pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Who are the BBC pundits for UEFA Women's Euro 2022 coverage?

A number of star names will head up the coverage of the tournament in the UK, with Alex Scott one of the most recognisable involved, as is another Arsenal legend in Ian Wright.

Fara Williams, the most capped England player of all time, will provide analysis alongside many fellow former Lionesses - Kelly Smith, Anita Asante, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Sue Smith. Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who has 31 caps for England, will also be across the coverage.

Former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond and Glentoran forward Caragh Hamilton, who has made 15 appearances for her country, will provide expertise on England's Group A opponents, with all the games involving the home nations set to be shown live on BBC One.

There will also be a wealth of experience from an international perspective in ex-France defender Laura Georges, a two-time Champions League winner in her career; Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada, another Champions League winner who has 65 caps for Spain; and Anouk Hoogendijk, who can boast a century of appearances for the Netherlands.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall and Scott Booth, the former Glasgow City and Birmingham City coach, round off the line-up with a different perspective on the game.

