Williamson named England captain for Arnold Clark Cup

Leah Williamson has been named England captain for the Arnold Clark Cup as she continues to stand in for the injured Steph Houghton.

Williamson, who has won 24 international caps to date, was initially handed the armband for Sarina Wiegman's first four games in charge of the Lionesses in September and October.

With no return date yet set for Houghton, the Arsenal defender is being tasked with leading the team once again at the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.

England team news

Williamson was one of 23 players to report for training on Tuesday morning, with Chelsea's Millie Bright also present and likely to take on vice-captaincy duties after wearing the armband against Austria and Latvia last year.

The only notable absentee was Williamson's Arsenal team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy, who is set to face a late fitness test.

The centre-back missed the Gunners' Women's Super League draw with Chelsea last Friday due to injury and it is not yet known if she will recover in time for the opening Arnold Clark Cup fixture.

Who will England play in the Arnold Clark Cup?

The newly-formed tournament is being hosted in England, and will see four of the world's top 10 nations play round-robin matches at the Riverside Stadium, Carrow Road and Molineux.

Germany, Spain and Canada will be competing alongside the Lionesses, and the trophy will go to the country that manages to earn the most points from the six fixtures to be played over the next week.

England will open proceedings against Canada at the Riverside on Thursday before playing Spain at Carrow Road three days later, and their final outing against Germany will be staged at Molineux on February 23.

