Will Kylian Mbappe be back to face Bayern? PSG star returns to partial training ahead of Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was back in training on Sunday, sparking fresh hope he could be fit to feature against Bayern Munich.

Injured left hamstring 11 days ago

Potentially available for Bayern

Took part in light session

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe joined a small group of PSG players, with the majority of the squad involved in a recovery session, according to L'Equipe. The forward wasn't fully active, though, and only took part in some of the session, and was rather limited throughout.

Still, his involvement opens the door to a potential role in the first leg of the club's round of 16 Champions League tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, a fixture he was previously ruled out for. The Ligue 1 leaders will certainly need him; Mbappe was sidelined as a toothless PSG side were outclassed by Monaco yesterday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG appeared to be in the midst of an injury crisis a few days ago, but have seen their fortunes shift. Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Presenel Kimpebe are all now nearing full fitness, while Mbappe's availability will be crucial.

WHAT THEY SAID?: PSG manager Christophe Galtier had previously brushed off the notion that Mbappe would be available for Bayern: “I don’t think Mbappé will play," he said in a press conference after the Monaco game. "There are other matches and we’re taking no risk with him. We hope he’ll recover well."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker will continue to work his way back to full fitness, and PSG fans will hope that he might be able to contribute off the bench on Tuesday.