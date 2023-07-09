Why USMNT star Christian Pulisic will ‘thrive’ at AC Milan as Maurice Edu reacts to transfer away from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has been told why AC Milan are the perfect landing spot for him, with ex-USMNT star Maurice Edu backing the American to “thrive”.

American into final year of contract

Linked with clubs across Europe

Seemingly set to head for Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? Current United States international Pulisic is, after four years at Stamford Bridge, preparing to bid farewell to Premier League giants Chelsea. He is into the final 12 months of his contract in west London and has been struggling to nail down a regular starting berth with the Blues for some time. A switch to Serie A appears to be on the cards, with Edu of the opinion that Pulisic is making the right career call in stepping out of his comfort zone.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former USMNT star Edu has told FOX Sports of Pulisic taking on a new challenge in Italy: “I’m excited to see what happens for him because I think he’ll be in an environment where nothing’s guaranteed and nothing’s given. I think that’s the kind of environment where you thrive, where you grow the most, where you have the most success if you can come out of that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic took in just eight Premier League starts for Chelsea in the 2022-23 campaign, with a combination of untimely injury issues and fierce competition for places preventing him from figuring as prominently as he would have liked under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will leave Chelsea as a Champions League winner, but questions are being asked of whether he should have achieved more following his 2019 move from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund.