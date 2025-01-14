Why do Nottingham Forest have two stars on their crest?

The Reds have two stars in their crest and it's related to success and pride.

Nottingham Forest Football Club, a name steeped in the annals of football history, stands as one of England's most storied clubs. While their recent history has been defined by a steady resurgence in the English football pyramid and impressive Premier League performances, the club's crest serves as a constant reminder of their glory days.

Above their iconic emblem lie two stars, a feature that sparks curiosity among football enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

But why do these two stars grace Nottingham Forest's badge? They represent one of the most remarkable chapters in football history—a time when a team from England defied the odds to conquer Europe not just once, but twice.

This article dives into the significance of Nottingham Forest's two stars, recounting the extraordinary journey that earned them this accolade. Here's everything you need to know about the rich symbolism behind those stars.

What do Nottingham Forest's stars on their crest mean?

The two stars symbolize Nottingham Forest's consecutive victories in the European Cup, now known as the UEFA Champions League. The club secured these prestigious titles in 1979 and 1980, marking a golden era in their history.

In the 1978-79 season, under the management of Brian Clough, Nottingham Forest embarked on an impressive European campaign. They overcame strong opponents, including Liverpool, AEK Athens, Grasshoppers, and FC Köln, to reach the final. Facing Malmö FF in Munich, Forest clinched a 1-0 victory with a goal from Trevor Francis, becoming champions of Europe.

As reigning champions, Forest participated in the 1979-80 European Cup to defend their title. They defeated teams such as Östers IF, Argeș Pitești, Dynamo Berlin, and Ajax to reach the final. In Madrid, they faced Hamburger SV and secured another 1-0 win, with John Robertson scoring the decisive goal. This victory made Nottingham Forest one of the few clubs to win the European Cup in consecutive years.

What is the Nottingham Forest crest and who designed it?

The current Nottingham Forest crest, introduced in 1973, features a stylized Sherwood tree above wavy lines representing the River Trent, reflecting the club's local heritage. Designed by David Lewis, the emblem has remained largely unchanged, with the notable addition of the two stars to honor the European Cup victories.

Nottingham Forest's back-to-back European Cup successes are significant achievements in football history. The two stars above their crest serve as a constant reminder of the club's illustrious past and its impact on European football. This tradition of using stars to denote major honors is common among football clubs worldwide, symbolizing excellence and historical success.

The two stars on Nottingham Forest's crest honor their consecutive European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980, representing a proud and distinguished period in the club's history.