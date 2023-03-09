Why Mamelodi Sundowns should have most nominees for PSL Player of the Season award - Mokwena

Rhulani Mokwena insists the whole of Mamelodi Sundowns should be considered for the Player of the Year Award owing to input by every player.

Mokwena believes every Downs player has been exceptional

States three POTY finalists should be from the club

Masandawana need three wins to successfully defend PSL crown

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena has lauded Sundowns for their outstanding display in the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign.

Cassius Mailula and Peter Shalulile have shone in front of the goal for the defending champions.

However, the 36-year-old insists it is a collective success because every player has given his best to ensure the team deliver and all three finalists should come from Chloorkop.

WHAT HE SAID: "I would give you the Sundowns squad and I say to you, choose the most stand out of the list because it’s gonna be very difficult to do that," Mokwena told Marawa Sports.

"But maybe moving from last season where the shortlist was three Mamelodi Sundowns players and you could have chosen either one between [Andile Jali], Peter [Shalulile], and Themba Zwane.

Backpagepix

"I think it’s going to be the same this season too because they have been incredible. The level of consistency in the performance has been incredible. I just believe that the award will definitely go to a Sundowns player and I don’t personally believe in individual awards in a football context.

"I think the game always has to be a game that’s owned by the group or the team and I believe that the success of the individual is only a reflection of the contribution of the rest of the teammates.

"The amount of goals that Peter and Cassius [Mailula] are scoring, it’s only because of the quality of the teammates around them. And the amount of work that we put in on a day-to-day basis."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula has been vastly mentioned owing to his exploits this season. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 13 PSL games.

Backpage Pix

His compatriot Shalulile is the leading goal scorer having notched nine strikes and three assists after 16 top-flight matches.

Downs need just three wins to win the league for the sixth consecutive season. They are currently on 56 points from 22 games, 17 more than second-placed SuperSport United.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena will have to prepare his team well for a crucial Caf Champions League assignment against Al Ahly. A win for the Brazilians will be enough to seal their place in the quarters.