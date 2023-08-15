Explained: Why Lisandro Martinez was substituted at half-time during Man Utd's Premier League win against Wolves

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Lisandro Martinez was taken off at half-time against Wolves due to an ankle issue.

Man Utd beat Wolves 1-0

Martinez withdrawn at half-time

Ten Hag provides injury update

WHAT HAPPENED? United beat Wolves 1-0 thanks to Raphael Varane's second half header but his defensive team-mate Martinez was hooked at half-time. The Argentine World Cup winner was booked for a reckless challenge on Pedro Neto in the opening 45 and he did not return for the second period as the Red Devils secured the win at Old Trafford on Monday night. After the match, Ten Hag explained why the 25-year-old was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutchman said: "A little problem on his ankle, tendon. We’ll see but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez, a £47 million ($59.7m) signing from Ajax a year ago, was one of United's best players last season as they won the Carabao Cup and finished in the top four of the Premier League. If they lost him for an extended period, that may leave United short of centre-back options, especially as Harry Maguire has been linked with a transfer exit.

WHAT NEXT? United take on Tottenham this weekend and the Red Devils will hope Martinez is fit for that clash.