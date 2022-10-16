Why was Foden’s goal against Liverpool disallowed? VAR frustrates Man City & Guardiola at Anfield

Phil Foden thought he had given Manchester City the lead against Liverpool, but a VAR review left him and Pep Guardiola frustrated.

Blues thought they had broken the deadlock

Referee asked to check pitch-side monitor

Effort ruled out as tempers fray on touchline

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues appeared to have broken the deadlock at Anfield early in the second half when Erling Haaland forced the ball from Alisson’s clutches and Foden was on hand to fire home from close range.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The effort was to be chalked off for a foul by Haaland on Fabinho in the build up – with City’s manager left incensed on the touchline.

